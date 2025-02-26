The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,644,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,823 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,344,732.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $71.54 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average of $66.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $308.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

