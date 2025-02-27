Arecor Therapeutics (LON:AREC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Arecor Therapeutics plc (LON:AREC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.63), with a volume of 50543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.50 ($0.65).

Arecor Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 60.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 70.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of -0.18.

Arecor Therapeutics Company Profile

Arecor Therapeutics plc is a globally focused biopharmaceutical company transforming patient care by bringing innovative medicines to market through the enhancement of existing therapeutic products. By applying our innovative proprietary technology platform, Arestat™, we are developing an internal portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications, as well as working with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver therapeutic products.

