Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Trading 25% Higher – Still a Buy?

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 867,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 982% from the average session volume of 80,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Up 50.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$10.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Pelangio Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.