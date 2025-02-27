Best Electric Vehicle Stocks To Research – February 26th

Tesla, XPeng, Li Auto, Mullen Automotive, and NIO are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks represent shares of publicly traded companies involved in the development, production, or support of electric vehicles and related technologies, such as battery systems and charging infrastructure. These stocks attract investor interest due to the anticipated expansion of the green transportation market and the broader shift towards sustainable energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $6.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.82. 54,600,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,386,078. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.98 and its 200-day moving average is $315.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $951.51 billion, a PE ratio of 145.10, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

XPeng (XPEV)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Shares of XPeng stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 20,502,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,120,234. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. XPeng has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPEV

Li Auto (LI)

Li Auto Inc. operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Li Auto stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.86. 10,860,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,489,737. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $46.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LI

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

MULN stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 82,455,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,701. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.66. Mullen Automotive has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $47,100.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MULN

NIO (NIO)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 74,670,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,147,090. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. NIO has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $7.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIO

Featured Stories