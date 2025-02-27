Global Net Lease Unveils Q4 2024 Investor Presentation Highlighting Strategic Transformation

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) issued an 8-K filing on February 27, 2025, which included an investor presentation detailing the company’s strategic initiatives and financial performance in the fourth quarter of 2024. The presentation, provided as Exhibit 99.1, highlights key aspects of Global Net Lease’s plan to transform its operations into a pure-play net lease real estate investment trust (REIT) and underscores its efforts to simplify its portfolio, reduce leverage, and enhance liquidity.

A central feature of the presentation is the anticipated strategic sale of the company’s multi-tenant retail portfolio. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.78 billion, with a $25 million non-refundable deposit and the purchaser’s assumption of existing secured mortgage debt totaling $470 million. According to the company’s disclosures, closing for unencumbered properties is expected by the end of the first quarter of 2025, while properties subject to loan assumptions are anticipated to close by the end of the second quarter. The deal is designed to significantly improve Global Net Lease’s balance sheet by reducing net debt and increasing financial flexibility, as net proceeds from the sale are intended to pay down the outstanding balance on the Revolving Credit Facility.

In addition to redefining its asset mix, the investor presentation details the operational benefits of the transaction. The company expects annual savings of approximately $6.5 million in general and administrative expenses, along with a reduction of about $34 million in capital expenditures, tenant improvements, and leasing commissions. These measures are projected to not only streamline operations but also enhance key portfolio metrics, including an improvement in the net operating income margin and a reduction in leverage—a target range of 6.5x to 7.1x for net debt relative to adjusted EBITDA in 2025.

The presentation further outlines Global Net Lease’s long-term financial guidance, which includes an anticipated adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share guidance in the range of $0.90 to $0.96 for full-year 2025. A share repurchase program, authorizing up to $300 million for common stock buybacks, underscores the company’s commitment to maximizing shareholder value. Additionally, in connection with the multi-tenant portfolio sale, the Board of Directors announced plans to reset the quarterly dividend from $0.275 to $0.190 per share, a move expected to generate incremental cash flow of approximately $78 million.

Global Net Lease’s investor presentation also features extensive data and projections on lease metrics, tenant credit quality, portfolio diversification across the U.S. and Western Europe, and the anticipated reduction in operating expenses post-transaction. As the company continues to execute its disposition strategy—which saw closed dispositions exceeding $835 million in 2024—the transformation into a streamlined, single-tenant-focused net lease platform appears central to its long-term growth strategy.

The filing contains forward-looking statements, noting that actual results may differ materially from those projected due to risks including market conditions, capital availability, and timing challenges. The investor presentation, along with accompanying forward-looking commentary, reflects Global Net Lease’s proactive approach to balance sheet management and its broader strategy to enhance shareholder value through a focused operational and financial transformation.

Investors and market participants are advised to review the full disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to fully assess the risks and opportunities associated with the transformation strategy presented by Global Net Lease.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

