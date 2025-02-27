Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$17.68 and last traded at C$17.73, with a volume of 165415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Ventum Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$31.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.38.

Ero Copper Trading Down 5.9 %

Insider Activity at Ero Copper

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 75.77, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17.

In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$194,400.00. 10.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

