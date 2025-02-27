Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Issues Earnings Results

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Solventum updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.450-5.650 EPS.
Solventum Trading Down 0.7 %
SOLV stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,305. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.92 and a 200 day moving average of $69.63. Solventum has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Solventum in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solventum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.86.
About Solventum
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Solventum
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.