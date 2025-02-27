Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Issues Earnings Results

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Solventum updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.450-5.650 EPS.

Solventum Trading Down 0.7 %

SOLV stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,305. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.92 and a 200 day moving average of $69.63. Solventum has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Solventum in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solventum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.86.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

