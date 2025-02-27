LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.480-0.530 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.7 million-$58.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.1 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.150-2.320 EPS.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.91. 197,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,669. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.75 and a 200 day moving average of $94.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $62.39 and a twelve month high of $109.58.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

