Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Files Corporate Update Press Release in Annual Report Filing

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. announced on February 26, 2025, that it has issued a press release providing a corporate update in connection with the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The update appeared as part of the company’s Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is incorporated by reference via Exhibit 99.1.

The filing also noted that the press release, which details the corporate update, was issued concurrently with the Annual Report filing. In accordance with regulatory guidelines, the information provided in the update is not deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to certain limitations regarding its use in subsequent filings.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, a Delaware corporation trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol SHPH, included additional exhibits in its filing, namely the press release itself (Exhibit 10.1) and a Cover Page Interactive Data File (Exhibit 104).

The document was duly signed by Chief Executive Officer Anatoly Dritschilo on behalf of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, underscoring the company’s commitment to maintaining transparency in its financial reporting and operational updates.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers .

