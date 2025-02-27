NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%. NCR Voyix updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

NCR Voyix Stock Down 1.8 %

NCR Voyix stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.50. 3,840,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,417. NCR Voyix has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

