NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%. NCR Voyix updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
NCR Voyix Stock Down 1.8 %
NCR Voyix stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.50. 3,840,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,417. NCR Voyix has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20.
NCR Voyix Company Profile
