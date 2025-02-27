Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, a growth of 478.8% from the January 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 109,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 69,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IPKW stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.20. The stock had a trading volume of 101,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,145. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

