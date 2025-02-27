Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 31080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Trading Down 50.0 %
The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Company Profile
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
