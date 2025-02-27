Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 390.0% from the January 31st total of 275,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 18.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Lottery.com Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of LTRY traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,235,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,439,745. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. Lottery.com has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Lottery.com had a negative return on equity of 88.86% and a negative net margin of 594.64%.

In other news, Director Matthew Howard Mcgahan sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $40,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 906,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,270.45. This represents a 11.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 225,000 shares of company stock worth $111,450 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

