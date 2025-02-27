New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW) Short Interest Up 625.0% in February

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 625.0% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

New Horizon Aircraft Stock Down 14.2 %

Shares of New Horizon Aircraft stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 7,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,504. New Horizon Aircraft has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

New Horizon Aircraft Company Profile

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market. It is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically.

