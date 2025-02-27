New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW) Short Interest Up 625.0% in February

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 625.0% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
New Horizon Aircraft Stock Down 14.2 %
Shares of New Horizon Aircraft stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 7,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,504. New Horizon Aircraft has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.
New Horizon Aircraft Company Profile
