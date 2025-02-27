Investors Buy Large Volume of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Call Options (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 171,600 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 36% compared to the average daily volume of 126,526 call options.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.92. 101,596,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,681,379. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.17.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8168 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
