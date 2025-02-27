Investors Buy Large Volume of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Call Options (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 171,600 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 36% compared to the average daily volume of 126,526 call options.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.92. 101,596,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,681,379. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.17.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8168 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 65,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwallier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

