iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 563.8% from the January 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

IEUS traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $56.64. 5,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,680. The stock has a market cap of $84.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.73. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.44.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.