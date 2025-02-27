Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Releases Earnings Results

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 13.40 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Jupiter Fund Management had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%.

Jupiter Fund Management Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of JUP traded down GBX 5.30 ($0.07) on Thursday, reaching GBX 75.30 ($0.95). 3,634,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,501. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12 month low of GBX 73.40 ($0.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 93.95 ($1.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £385.77 million, a P/E ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 82.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James Macpherson bought 30,000 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,900 ($31,578.95). Company insiders own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 92 ($1.17) to GBX 80 ($1.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 89 ($1.13).

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

