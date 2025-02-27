Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 43.62%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BCSF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 319,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,802. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.10. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

