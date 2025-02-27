Infrastructure Capital Bond income ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDS) Declares $0.33 Monthly Dividend

Infrastructure Capital Bond income ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.334 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.
Infrastructure Capital Bond income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Infrastructure Capital Bond income ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,712. Infrastructure Capital Bond income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $50.80.
Infrastructure Capital Bond income ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Infrastructure Capital Bond income ETF
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure Capital Bond income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure Capital Bond income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.