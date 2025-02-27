Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMCA) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMCA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0773 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.00. 1,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713. Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.00.

