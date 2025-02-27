NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Plans Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:NETL)

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.
NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:NETL traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,746. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 million, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.11. NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.67.
NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Company Profile
