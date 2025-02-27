Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 1,760.00%.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance
Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,874,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,552. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.64. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.67%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -333.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on Ardagh Metal Packaging
Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ardagh Metal Packaging
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.