Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 1,760.00%.

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,874,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,552. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.64. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.67%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

AMBP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.90 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.35 target price (down from $3.60) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $3.10 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

