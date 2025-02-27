SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:SRHR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:SRHR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3298 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from SRH REIT Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.
SRH REIT Covered Call ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SRHR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.74. 55 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.92. SRH REIT Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.74 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.
SRH REIT Covered Call ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SRH REIT Covered Call ETF
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for SRH REIT Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH REIT Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.