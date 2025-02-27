SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:SRHR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:SRHR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3298 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from SRH REIT Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRHR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.74. 55 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.92. SRH REIT Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.74 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

The SRH REIT Covered Call ETF (SRHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of publicly traded US REITs, combined with a covered call writing strategy. The funds objective focuses on pursuing total return SRHR was launched on Nov 1, 2023 and is issued by SRH.

