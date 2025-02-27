Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MDST) Announces $0.23 Monthly Dividend

Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MDST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDST traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.96. 15,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89. Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF Company Profile

The Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (MDST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in midstream North American companies and US master limited partnerships (MLPs). In addition, the fund enhances income through covered call options.

