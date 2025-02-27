Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MDST) Announces $0.23 Monthly Dividend

Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MDST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.
Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:MDST traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.96. 15,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89. Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55.
Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Salient Enhanced Midstream Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.