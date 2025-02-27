Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,100 shares, an increase of 483.2% from the January 31st total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Path in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Bio-Path Trading Up 3.4 %

Bio-Path Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 187,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,767. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $7.67.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Stories

