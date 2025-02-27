Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,100 shares, an increase of 483.2% from the January 31st total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Path in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Bio-Path Trading Up 3.4 %
Bio-Path Company Profile
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
