SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX) Short Interest Update

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the January 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF stock. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned 1.62% of SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF alerts:

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

GINX stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.18. 16,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,772. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62. SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $27.54. The company has a market cap of $82.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.82.

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Announces Dividend

About SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.5409 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

(Get Free Report)

The SGI Global Enhanced Income ETF (GINX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of global companies while employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate income from dividends and selling short-term options. GINX was launched on Feb 29, 2024 and is issued by Summit Global Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.