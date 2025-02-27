Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. Eventbrite updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Eventbrite Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of EB stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $3.10. 1,132,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,128. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.85 million, a PE ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 2.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eventbrite

In other Eventbrite news, COO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 617,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,078.85. This represents a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eventbrite presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Articles

