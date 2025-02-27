Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Shares Up 17.2% – Here’s Why

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 17.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 180,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 73,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Nubeva Technologies Stock Up 17.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a current ratio of 7.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.21.

About Nubeva Technologies

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

