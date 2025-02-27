Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13, Zacks reports.
Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 5.2 %
VTYX traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $1.45. 732,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,521. The stock has a market cap of $102.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.52. Ventyx Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider John Nuss sold 13,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $29,743.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 485,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,684.26. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila Gujrathi purchased 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.18% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.
