Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Zacks reports. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 42.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%.
Cronos Group Stock Performance
CRON traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $2.00. 3,231,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,734. The company has a market cap of $765.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09.
Cronos Group Company Profile
