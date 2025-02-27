Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Short Interest Down 83.3% in February

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the January 31st total of 160,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 1,914.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 246,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 233,896 shares during the period. Torno Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,848,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 567.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 70,520 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $921,000.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FDIG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.24. 56,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,331. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $43.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 3.84.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Dividend Announcement

About Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.

