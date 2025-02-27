iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 292,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the previous session’s volume of 107,012 shares.The stock last traded at $122.32 and had previously closed at $122.36.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.69 and a 200-day moving average of $121.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Nepc LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 445.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

