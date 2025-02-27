Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Trading Up 25% – Here’s Why

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 863,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 977% from the average session volume of 80,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Pelangio Exploration Trading Up 50.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$10.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

