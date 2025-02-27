Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 2.6% Following Weak Earnings

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) was down 2.6% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $110.77 and last traded at $112.63. Approximately 3,362,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 8,091,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.65.

The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by ($0.11). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,739,678.58. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 937,407 shares of company stock worth $114,418,186 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 620,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after buying an additional 50,304 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,687,000. Finally, Enclave Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $848,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.91 and a 200-day moving average of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

