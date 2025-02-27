VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Shares Up 58.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report) traded up 58.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. 2,646,987 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,242% from the average session volume of 197,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -58.56, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. It offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient’s heart chambers.

