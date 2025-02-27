Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.20 and last traded at $27.59, with a volume of 42078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

Worthington Steel Stock Down 2.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.60.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.40 million. Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. Worthington Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,467,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,154,000 after acquiring an additional 550,181 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,755,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $3,706,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Worthington Steel by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after acquiring an additional 110,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

