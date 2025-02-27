FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.

FTAI Aviation has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years.

FTAIN stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,676. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $26.49.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

