Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Announces Earnings Results

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Acadia Healthcare updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 2.500-2.800 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,758,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,684. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $86.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.