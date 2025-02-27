Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%.

Douglas Emmett has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. Douglas Emmett has a payout ratio of -690.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 0.8 %

Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.80. 1,396,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,385. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.26 and a beta of 1.11. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

