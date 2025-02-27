The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.

St. Joe has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years.

St. Joe Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:JOE traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.83. 310,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,462. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.28. St. Joe has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About St. Joe

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

