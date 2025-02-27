American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.27), Zacks reports. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%.

American Woodmark Stock Down 13.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD traded down $9.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.90. 495,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,955. The firm has a market cap of $931.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.61. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $106.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity at American Woodmark

In other news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $315,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,589,523.20. The trade was a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Davis sold 2,821 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $231,970.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,425.29. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $789,898. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMWD shares. Wolfe Research cut American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

