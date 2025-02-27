Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Barrett Business Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years. Barrett Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 12.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.
Barrett Business Services Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $40.29. 162,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,386. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $44.97.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on BBSI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
