McGrath & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

McGrath & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up 1.0% of McGrath & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1,749.2% during the third quarter. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC now owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 27,182 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 57.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 55,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

