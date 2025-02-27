Insider Buying: Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) CFO Buys 450 Shares of Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) CFO Brian J. Willey bought 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $23,877.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,467. This trade represents a 30.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MTDR stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $52.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,947. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day moving average is $55.76. Matador Resources has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 3.22.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $970.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

