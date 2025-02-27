Short Interest in HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH) Decreases By 87.1%

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the January 31st total of 328,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HWH International Stock Performance

Shares of HWH stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $1.73. 215,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,966. HWH International has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02.

Get HWH International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HWH International

In other news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,537,590 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,577.50. This trade represents a 11.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HWH International

HWH International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HWH International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HWH International Inc. ( NASDAQ:HWH Free Report ) by 303.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of HWH International worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

HWH International Inc operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HWH International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HWH International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.