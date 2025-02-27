Short Interest in NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW) Drops By 87.5%

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NeoVolta Stock Performance
NASDAQ NEOVW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,474. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. NeoVolta has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $2.74.
NeoVolta Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NeoVolta
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for NeoVolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoVolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.