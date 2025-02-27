Short Interest in NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW) Drops By 87.5%

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOVW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NeoVolta Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEOVW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,474. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. NeoVolta has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $2.74.

Get NeoVolta alerts:

NeoVolta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoVolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoVolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.