Insider Selling: Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) CEO Sells 12,529 Shares of Stock

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $106,872.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 430,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,197.13. This trade represents a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nadim Ahmed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 24th, Nadim Ahmed sold 8,400 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $99,708.00.

Cullinan Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.61. 385,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,367. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of -0.16.

Institutional Trading of Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cullinan Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Cullinan Therapeutics Company Profile

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

