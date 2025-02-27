Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the January 31st total of 20,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.2 days. Currently, 17.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Down 15.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.35. 209,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,273. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $25.50.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.90) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $30.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.29 million. Analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,319,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 80.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,775,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 792,283 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 748,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 543,556 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,401,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 319,187 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

