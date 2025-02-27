Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Down 82.6% in February

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Spark New Zealand Stock Performance

Spark New Zealand stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.31. 105,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,551. Spark New Zealand has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Spark New Zealand Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0473 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

