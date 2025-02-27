Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $69,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on INTU shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.76.

Intuit Stock Up 12.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $625.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $607.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $627.53. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $553.24 and a 52-week high of $714.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total value of $68,506.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,804. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 4,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.62, for a total value of $2,938,012.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,414,736.20. This trade represents a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,014 shares of company stock worth $140,855,687. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.